CM Chicken
Entree
Chicken Sandwich
CM Originals
- CM Original- No Sauce$13.95
The Original CM Korean Fried Chicken cooked to order to a crispy golden perfection!
- CM Original- Garlic Mild (Yangnyeom)$14.95
The Korean OG Yangnyeom sauce will make everyone smile :)
- CM Original- Garlic Spicy$14.95
This sweet and spicy garlic sauce will leave an unforgettable impression!
- CM Original- Red Hot Pepper$14.95
Our red hot pepper paste (Gochujang) sauce is addictively spicy!
- CM Original- Curry Chicken$14.95
An original sauce with a touch of curry.
- CM Original- Soy Garlic Spring Onion$15.95
Our Garlic Soy chicken topped with fresh spring onions.
- CM Original- Mania Lemon Spring Onion$15.95
A bold blend of Lemon & Wasabi topped with fresh spring onions.
CM Specials
- CM Green$12.99
Tomato & Sliced Onion combo with Next Level fried chicken!
- CM Special- Cheese Monster
Original Korean Fried Chicken with a cheesy crust fried to a crispy perfection
Snow Onion Series
- Snow Onion- 1. Original
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a refreshing creamy white sauce
- Snow Onion- 2. Curry Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a curry sauce
- Snow Onion- 3. Hot Snow Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and an addictive spicy sauce
- Snow Onion- 4. Mep Snow
A perfect Collaboration of Garlic Spicy & Snow Onion.
Tacos
- Chicken Tacos$11.99
Original Korean Fried Chicken served on a warm, soft tortilla topped with Asian slaw and choice of sauce
- Fried Tofu Tacos$11.99Out of stock
Fried tofu served on a warm, soft tortilla topped with Asian slaw and choice of sauce
Tikkudak Series
- Tikkudak- 1. Garlic SoyOut of stock
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Signature Garlic Soy Sauce.
- Tikkudak- 2. Red Hot Pepper
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Spicy Red Hot Pepper Sauce.
- Tikkudak- 3. Curry
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Sweet Curry Sauce.
- Tikkudak- 4. Garlic
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our unique Garlic Sauce.
- Red Hot Gizzards$12.95
- Garlic Soy Gizzards$12.95
Sides
Cold Sides
- Korean Slaw$3.99
A tangy and creamy classic with a touch of ginger
- Kimchi$3.99
Fermented Napa cabbage. The heart of Korean cuisine.
- Korean Potato Salad$3.99
Coarsely mashed with pickled vegetables added for a refreshing crunch
- Pickled Yellow Radish$3.99
Seasoned and dressed with green onions and sesame seeds
- Cucumber Kimchi Salad$3.99
Crunchy and refreshing. A perfect side any main dish
- Pickled White Radish$2.99Out of stock
Sweet and sour pickled daikon radish
Hot Sides
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
- Crispy Loaded Mashed Potato Balls$5.99
Served with a spicy mayo dipping sauce
- Fried Calamari$8.99
- Fried Tofu$6.99Out of stock
Served with spicy mayo sauce
- Fries$4.99
- Kimchi Fried Rice$9.99
Spice and savory bursting with flavors
- Korean Pancake Shrimp$10.99
- Korean Pancake Veggies$8.99
- Mandu (Dumplings)$7.99
- Onion rings$6.99
- Steamed Rice$2.99
- Tteokbokki$10.99
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a spicy red sauce
- Tteokbokki Cheese$12.99
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a cheesy sauce
- Tteokbokki Rose$12.99
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a creamy sauce
