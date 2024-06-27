Online Ordering Coming Soon!
- A1. No Sauce
The Original CM Korean Fried Chicken cooked to order to a crispy golden perfection!$13.95
- A2. Garlic Soy
A sweet soy sauce and a hint of spice that will surely satisfy!$14.95
- A3. Garlic Spicy
This sweet and spicy garlic sauce will leave an unforgettable impression!$14.95
- A4. Red Hot Pepper
Our red hot pepper paste (Gochujang) sauce is addictively spicy!$14.95
- A5. Curry Chicken
An original sauce with a touch of curry.$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- A6. Garlic Mild (Yangnyeom)
The Korean OG Yangnyeom sauce will make everyone smile :)$14.95
- A7. Soy Garlic Spring Onion
Our Garlic Soy chicken topped with fresh spring onions.$15.95
- A8. Mania Lemon Spring Onion
A bold blend of Lemon & Wasabi topped with fresh spring onions.$15.95
CM Specials
Snow Onion Series
- Snow Onion- 1. Original
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a refreshing creamy white sauce$16.95
- Snow Onion- 2. Curry Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a curry sauce$16.95OUT OF STOCK
- Snow Onion- 3. Hot Snow Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and an addictive spicy sauce$16.95
- Snow Onion- 4. Mep Snow
A perfect Collaboration of Garlic Spicy & Snow Onion.$16.95
Tacos
Tikkudak Series
- T1-Tikkudak Garlic Soy
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Signature Garlic Soy Sauce.$16.95
- T2-Tikkudak Red Hot Pepper
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Spicy Red Hot Pepper Sauce.$16.95
- T3-Tikkudak Curry
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Sweet Curry Sauce.$16.95OUT OF STOCK
- Red Hot Gizzards$12.95
- Garlic Soy Gizzards$12.95
Sides
Cold Sides
- Korean Slaw
A tangy and creamy classic with a touch of ginger$3.99
- Kimchi
Fermented Napa cabbage. The heart of Korean cuisine.$3.99
- Korean Potato Salad
Coarsely mashed with pickled vegetables added for a refreshing crunch$3.99
- Pickled Yellow Radish
Seasoned and dressed with green onions and sesame seeds$3.99
- Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Crunchy and refreshing. A perfect side any main dish$3.99
- Pickled White Radish
Sweet and sour pickled daikon radish$3.99
Hot Sides
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
- Crispy Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
Served with a spicy mayo dipping sauce$5.99
- Fried Calamari$9.49
- Fried Tofu
Served with spicy mayo sauce$6.99
- Fries$4.99
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Spice and savory bursting with flavors$9.99
- Korean Pancake Shrimp$10.99
- Korean Pancake Veggies$8.99
- Mandu (Dumplings)$7.99
- Onion rings$6.99
- Popcorn Shrimp$9.49
- Steamed Rice$2.99
- Tteokbokki
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a spicy red sauce$10.99
- Tteokbokki Cheese
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a cheesy sauce$12.99
- Tteokbokki Rose
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a creamy sauce$12.99
Extra Sauces and More
