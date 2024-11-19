Ginger Soju

Korean apple fortified wine with natural ginger flavors, alcohol volume 16% with a refreshing ginger scent and tender taste, no ethyl alcohol used, only apple wine! The apples of Korea are grown under the natural climate conditions, which adds to the vivid color. The flavor of Han Jan Ginger is characterized by its unique combination of lemon/citrus, soapy, and musty/earthy flavor notes. It is warming to taste.