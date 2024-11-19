Online Ordering Coming Soon!
CM Chicken
Featured Items
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special
- Wings Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
- Tenders Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
- Drumstick Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
- Chicken Sandwich Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
- Chicken Tacos Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
- Tofu Tacos Lunch Special
Comes with choice of tenders, drumsticks, wings, chicken sandwich, chicken or tofu tacos. Also includes choice of rice or fries and drink.$12.99
Entree
Bao Buns
Buldak Ramen
- Carbonara Buldak
Creamy and cheesy, mildly spicy. Served with plain tenders. Heat level 3/10$14.95
- Cheese Buldak
3 cheese blend. Cheesy and busting with flavors. Non spicy. Served with cheese monster tenders. Heat level 1/10$14.95
- Curry Buldak
Creamy and silky with curry flavor. Served with curry chicken tenders. Heat level 3-4/10$14.95
- Red Hot Pepper Buldak
Our hottest offering. Intense flavor, slightly sweet. Served with red hot pepper tenders. Heat level 7/10$14.95
Chicken Sandwich
CM Originals
- A1. No Sauce
The Original CM Korean Fried Chicken cooked to order to a crispy golden perfection!$13.95
- A2. Garlic Soy
A sweet soy sauce and a hint of spice that will surely satisfy!$14.95
- A3. Garlic Spicy
This sweet and spicy garlic sauce will leave an unforgettable impression!$14.95
- A4. Red Hot Pepper
Our red hot pepper paste (Gochujang) sauce is addictively spicy!$14.95
- A5. Curry Chicken
An original sauce with a touch of curry.$14.95
- A6. Garlic Mild (Yangnyeom)
The Korean OG Yangnyeom sauce will make everyone smile :)$14.95
- A7. Soy Garlic Spring Onion
Our Garlic Soy chicken topped with fresh spring onions.$15.95
- A8. Mania Lemon Spring Onion
A bold blend of Lemon & Wasabi topped with fresh spring onions.$15.95
- A9. Mala
Combination of Sichuan peppercorns, chili pepper, and various spices, mala sauce creates an irresistible heat and numbing sensation.$15.95
CM Specials
Snow Onion Series
- Snow Onion- 1. Original
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a refreshing creamy white sauce$16.95
- Snow Onion- 2. Curry Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and a curry sauce$16.95
- Snow Onion- 3. Hot Snow Onion
Our original crispy Korean Fried Chicken topped with fresh sliced onions and an addictive spicy sauce$16.95
- Snow Onion- 4. Mep Snow
A perfect Collaboration of Garlic Spicy & Snow Onion.$16.95
Tacos
Tikkudak Series
- T1-Tikkudak Garlic Soy
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Signature Garlic Soy Sauce.$16.95
- T2-Tikkudak Red Hot Pepper
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Spicy Red Hot Pepper Sauce.$16.95
- T3-Tikkudak Curry
Fried and Oven-Grilled with our Sweet Curry Sauce.$16.95
- Red Hot Gizzards$12.95
- Garlic Soy Gizzards$12.95
- Tikkudak Mala
Our crispy fried chicken tossed in a peppercorn sauce then baked for an added smoky aroma.$16.95
Sides
Cold Sides
- Korean Slaw
A tangy and creamy classic.$3.99
- Kimchi
Fermented Napa cabbage. The heart of Korean cuisine.$3.99
- Korean Potato Salad
Coarsely mashed with pickled vegetables added for a refreshing crunch.$3.99
- Pickled Yellow Radish
Sweet and crunchy, seasoned and dressed with green onions and sesame seeds. A perfect palate cleanser.$3.99
- Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Crunchy and refreshing. A perfect side any main dish.$3.99
- Pickled White Radish
Sweet and tangy pickled daikon radish. Used as a primary palate cleanser in Korean cuisine.$2.99
Hot Sides
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheesy, garlicky and buttery. Made fresh to order. The perfect side to your chicken order.$5.99
- Crispy Loaded Mashed Potato Balls
Crispy on the outside, soft and buttery on the inside. Served with a spicy mayo dipping sauce$5.99
- Fried Calamari
Coated with our extra crispy batter and made fresh by the order. Served with our sweet and tangy chilly dipping sauce.$9.49
- Fried Tofu
Fried to perfection with an addicting crunch. Served with sweet chili sauce.$6.99
- Fries
Made fresh by the order. Want something different? Upgrade to our cheese monster fries!$4.99
- Kimchi Fried Rice
The perfect fried rice. Slightly spicy and savory bursting with flavors. Try it with spam or add a sunny side up egg for extra flavors.$9.99
- Korean Pancake Shrimp
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the perfect comfort food. Your choice of veggies or shrimp. Served with our sweet and tangy dipping sauce.$10.99
- Korean Pancake Veggies
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the perfect comfort food. Your choice of veggies or shrimp. Served with our sweet and tangy dipping sauce.$8.99
- Mandu (Dumplings)
Pork and vegetable dumplings, fried to perfection. Served with sweet and tangy dipping sauce.$7.99
- Onion rings
Beer battered onion rings, fried to crispy perfection.$6.99
- Popcorn Shrimp
Panko coated and made fresh to the order. Light and crispy. Served with a sweet chilly dipping sauce.$9.49
- Steamed Rice
Fluffy and light jasmine rice. An essential to every Asian cuisine.$2.99
- Tteokbokki
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a spicy red sauce. When you think of Korean street foods this is the first dish that comes to mind.$10.99
- Tteokbokki Cheese
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a cheesy sauce.$12.99
- Tteokbokki Rose
Savory chewy rice cake simmered in a creamy sauce.$12.99
Extra Sauces and More
Drinks
Milk tea
Fruit Tea
Regular Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Desserts
Ice Cream
Cake and Pies
- Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Overload$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Cookies and Cream Pie$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Key Lime Mini Pies$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Meringue Pie$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake$6.95
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
- Strawberry Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Tiramisu$6.95
- Turtle Cheesecakes$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- NewYork Cheesecake$6.95
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake$6.95
- Key Lime Pie$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Sea Salt Caramel Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Oreo Mousse$6.95
- Pistachio Plus Ricotta Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Tres Leches Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Swirl Chesse Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Pie$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Creme Brulee Cheese$6.95
Donuts
Alcohol
Beer
- Asahi
Clean, refreshing taste with a smooth, crisp finish. It's described as having a "Super Dry" taste. A Japanese beer. Large 22oz bottle.$9.75
- Blue Moon
A crisp and tangy beer with a subtle citrus sweetness and a light spicy wheat aroma.$4.50
- Corona$4.50
- Heineken$4.50
- WEST IPA$5.50
- Makku
This Korean original brew is a delightful experience with a smooth and hazy texture, a hint of sweetness, partially tart, and a light, bubbly charm. Give Màkku a quick shake and enjoy!$6.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$4.50
- Sapporo 22oz
A Japanese lager that's known for its light, refreshing taste and hint of bitterness, brewed with malted barley, hops, and pure spring water.$9.75
- Sapporo 12oz
A Japanese lager that's known for its light, refreshing taste and hint of bitterness, brewed with malted barley, hops, and pure spring water.$6.00
SOJU
- Apple Soju$14.95
- Blueberry Soju
Korean apple fortified wine with natural blueberry flavors, alcohol volume 12% with a refreshing blueberry scent and tender taste, no ethyl alcohol used, only apple wine! The apples of Korea are grown under the natural climate conditions, which adds to the vivid color. The flavor of Han Jan Blueberry is characterized by its unique combination of lemon/citrus and sweet blueberry notes. It is warming to taste.$14.95
- Ginger Soju
Korean apple fortified wine with natural ginger flavors, alcohol volume 16% with a refreshing ginger scent and tender taste, no ethyl alcohol used, only apple wine! The apples of Korea are grown under the natural climate conditions, which adds to the vivid color. The flavor of Han Jan Ginger is characterized by its unique combination of lemon/citrus, soapy, and musty/earthy flavor notes. It is warming to taste.$14.95
- Grape Soju$14.95
- Grapefruit Soju$14.95
- Honey Lemon Soju
A harmonious blend of honey and lemon flavors that offers a soothing and comforting experience. With a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, it is a warm and inviting drink.$14.95
- Lychee Soju$14.95
- Orange Soju$14.95
- Original Soju
A Korean fortified rice wine. Beautifully balanced, clean refreshing taste, enjoy this natural spirit on ice, chilled, or straight. Pairs perfectly with any grilled meat, savoury vegetables, or summertime salads.$14.95
- Peach Soju$14.95
- Plum Soju$14.95
- Strawberry Soju$14.95
- Watermelon Soju$14.95
- Yogurt Soju
A creamy and indulgent yogurt that offers a rich and velvety texture. Made with high-quality ingredients, it is a delightful treat for those who appreciate the smooth and luscious taste of yogurt.$14.95
SAKE
- GEKKEIKAN NIGORI
Sweet with a creamy medium-body. Hints of honey and tropical fruit, with a long finish.$14.95
- HAIKU
Hint of apple and pear, with tropical notes of pineapple and mango. Sweet and fruity on the palate.$14.95
- MOMO KAWA NIGORI
Rich and creamy with bright and bold tropical notes like banana, pineapple, and coconut. Vanilla and pineapple on the nose.$14.95
- PINEAPPLE NIGORI$14.95
- STRAWBERRY NIGORI$14.95
- OZEKI TARU$14.95
- SUZAKU JUNMAI GINJO$14.95
- TYKU
Smooth and fresh, slightly sweet with subtle pear notes.$14.95
SPIKED
- Blueberry Blast$11.00
- Cha Cha Chai$11.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- Honey Honey$11.00
- Just Peachy$11.00
- Mango Tango$11.00
- Matcha Fresh$11.00
- New Fashion$11.00
- Passion Punch$11.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Red Dragon$11.00
- Say Chee$11.00
- Screw Driver$11.00
- Southern Comfort$11.00
- Southern Summer$11.00
- Strawberry Bliss$11.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Spiked$11.00
- Summerfest$11.00
- Taro Dleight$11.00
- Thai Dai$11.00
- Tropical Storm$11.00
- Tropical Tease$11.00
